Drop DOD Vax Mandate, Top Armed Services GOP Sen. Says

By Daniel Wilson (October 19, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., has urged the U.S. Department of Defense to halt its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing that it's "politically motivated," "haphazardly implemented" and would negatively affect military readiness and morale. Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday asking him to immediately suspend the mandate and answer related questions about its impact, the senator announced on Tuesday. "At a time when our adversaries continue to increase their quantitative and qualitative advantage against our forces, we should seek to ensure that no policy, even unintentionally, hinders military readiness,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS