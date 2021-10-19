9th Circ. Says Couple Can't Avoid IRS Liens In Bankruptcy

By Theresa Schliep (October 19, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California couple who filed for bankruptcy cannot avoid lRS liens on their home after the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that the Bankruptcy Code doesn't allow debtors to escape tax liens on property otherwise excluded from the estate. Leonard and Sonya Hutchinson cannot avoid the liens from the Internal Revenue Service on their California residence because the Bankruptcy Code stipulates that property that is otherwise excluded from the bankruptcy estate can be subject to a tax lien, the appeals court said in a published opinion. The Ninth Circuit said that its decision barring a debtor from tax lien relief in the...

