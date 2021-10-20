Claims Still Ripe In Maraschino Cherries Fight, Court Says

By Matthew Santoni (October 20, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge said an importer and a distributor of maraschino cherries can continue with their unfair competition suit against a pair of rivals because they'd adequately spelled out how they were harmed by the alleged knockoffs. Hotaling & Co. LLC and Sanniti LLC had said they were the exclusive U.S. importer and distributor, respectively, of Luxardo-brand cherries from Italy's Girolamo Luxardo SpA, but were facing unfair competition from defendants who were selling cherries with Girolamo's Italian-language labels online, undercutting that exclusive agreement and causing harm with labels that didn't meet U.S. standards. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden...

