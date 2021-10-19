Gilstrap Drops Out Of Debit Card IP Case Against Cigna

By Andrew Karpan (October 19, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Tuesday reassigned a patent-holding company's case against Cigna over debit card technology to a different Eastern District of Texas judge, hours after the company raised concerns that a decision in the case relied on a claim construction ruling Gilstrap secured for a client in 2005 during his time as a patent litigator. The page-long ruling from Judge Gilstrap sent the case to his fellow Texas jurist, Judge Robert Schroeder III. While officially issued sua sponte — of his own accord — it came the same day Palm Beach, Fla.-based Alexsam Inc. had filed a notice...

