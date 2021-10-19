CFPB's 1st Case Under Chopra Hits Prison Prepaid Card Co.

By Jon Hill (October 19, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday that a leading private-equity-backed provider of financial services to prisons must pay a $2 million fine and refund $4 million in restitution as part of the first enforcement action brought by the agency since Rohit Chopra took over as its director. In a consent order, the CFPB said that Florida-based JPay LLC, which is owned by Platinum Equity Partners, took advantage of former prisoners by charging them millions in fees on prepaid cards used as the exclusive means to return their commissary funds and other money owed to them upon their release. "JPay siphoned...

