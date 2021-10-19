Credit Suisse To Pay $475M Over Mozambique Bribe Scandal

By Jack Queen (October 19, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Credit Suisse unit pled guilty to wire fraud Tuesday and will pay $475 million to U.S. and U.K. authorities for its role in a $2 billion corruption scandal in Mozambique to settle a long-running probe into tainted bonds for development projects. Credit Suisse's U.K. subsidiary will forgive $200 million in Mozambican debt in addition to paying $475 million to U.S. and U.K. authorities after pleading guilty to wire fraud. ((AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) The Swiss bank's U.K. subsidiary pled guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in Brooklyn federal court for arranging toxic government-backed loans as part of a bribery scheme that stalled Mozambique's...

