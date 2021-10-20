FCC To Decide If Pa. Station Owner's Crimes Cost His License

By J. Edward Moreno (October 20, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has announced that will hold a hearing examining whether a Pennsylvania convicted felon will be able to hold on to his radio station license. Roger Wahl, the licensee of WQZS-FM in Meyersdale, Pa., was convicted of a felony and several misdemeanors for using a concealed bathroom camera to take nude photographs of a woman in her home without her consent and then posing as her on dating sites in July 2020. An FCC in-house judge will decide if those convictions disqualify Wahl from holding an FCC license, the commission announced Tuesday. The 71-year-old owner of the classic...

