Greystar Drops $2 Billion On Multifamily Portfolio

By Andrew McIntyre (October 19, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Greystar venture has purchased more than 20 multifamily properties from developer Finger Cos. for $2 billion, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Texas-based seller. The Finger Cos. in its announcement said the properties are a mix of garden-style and mid-rise apartment complexes. The Houston-based company said a Greystar-led venture bought the properties and did not name other parties of the buyer venture. "Today's announcement is a direct reflection of the talented and devoted family of long-term employees who have consistently upheld the highest standards in the industry," Finger Cos. founder, President and CEO Marvy Finger said in the announcement....

