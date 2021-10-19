VW Says Parts Supplier Is Making 'Extortive Demands'

By Melissa Angell (October 19, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen took parts supplier Hematite Inc. to Tennessee federal court Tuesday in a bid to force the company to abide by their long-term contract, saying Hematite has threatened to cut off delivery if the automaker didn't meet its demand for more money. Volkswagen Group of America Inc. urged the judge to grant a temporary restraining order and other injunctive relief that would require Hematite and its related entities to meet the contract terms. Volkswagen said it faces the risk of severe harm if Hematite doesn't continue to provide wheelhouse liners and heat shields for VW vehicles and raised the possibility of layoffs....

