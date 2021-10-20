Ill. Court Says O'Hare Janitors' Wage Claims Are Preempted

By Lauraann Wood (October 20, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court upheld a trial court's decision to toss out a wage dispute between a group of unionized O'Hare Airport janitors and their employer, saying the workers' unpaid overtime claims are preempted by federal labor law. Unionized O'Hare Airport janitors cannot proceed with a wage suit against their employer because federal labor law preempts their unpaid overtime claims, an Illinois appellate court ruled. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The National Labor Relations Act blocks the employees from pursuing their unpaid overtime claims under the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act because a judge will have to analyze their collective bargaining...

