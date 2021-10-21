Collen IP Merges With IP-Focused Rothwell Figg

By Jack Rodgers (October 21, 2021, 10:29 AM EDT) -- Rothwell Figg Ernst & Manbeck PC announced this week its practice would expand operations in New York after absorbing Collen IP. Rothwell Figg already offers intellectual property services in Boston and Washington, D.C., where the practice is based, and the firm said in a statement the combination of the two law offices would "create a single firm offering the full gamut of IP services." Collen IP will operate under the name Rothwell Figg, the firm said. The firms will continue to focus on patent and trademark related issues, anti-counterfeiting measures, and the protection of trade secrets, along with other data protection...

