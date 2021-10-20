Judge Will Rethink SEC's Partial Win Against Ex-Biotech CEO

By Katryna Perera (October 20, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has agreed to reconsider the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's partial win against a former CEO of biotech company Osiris who has been accused of securities fraud. The grant of reconsideration Tuesday for defendant Lode B. Debrabandere comes after a separate reconsideration motion for another defendant, Phillip Jacoby, was granted in September, after the court found there is a factual dispute over whether a certain purported reporting violation was material. The SEC accused the defendants of securities fraud in 2017. The agency alleged the men, along with other named defendants, used falsified documents, secret contracts and accounting tricks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS