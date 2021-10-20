Time For Biden EPA To Resolve 'Waters Of US' Debate

By Jim Murphy (October 20, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- When the Clean Water Act was passed almost 50 years ago, Congress set the scope of its jurisdiction as navigable waters — defined broadly as "waters of the United States."[1] The term's meaning has immense implications. It determines, among other things, whether waters can be polluted, degraded or destroyed without federal protections; which waters will be required to have water quality standards setting forth criteria designed to ensure their health; and which waters need cleanup plans when they are not meeting the uses — including drinking, fishing and swimming — that they are designated to meet. This critical term is the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS