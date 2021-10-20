Blackbaud Can't Shake Negligence Claims In Data Breach Row

By Allison Grande (October 20, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge has preserved a pair of negligence claims while cutting two other allegations from a consolidated putative class action over a 2020 ransomware attack on Blackbaud, after rejecting the software company's argument that it didn't have a duty to protect plaintiffs from the hack. In a ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Julianna Michelle Childs decided Blackbaud's motion to dismiss four common law claims that are among the dozens of allegations that 34 plaintiffs from 20 states have raised in a consolidated class action that takes aim at the cloud computing provider's allegedly lax data security practices....

