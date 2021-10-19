5th Circ. Agrees To Toss COVID Eviction Moratorium Dispute

By Hailey Konnath (October 19, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday agreed to dismiss a dispute over a vacated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium, granting the CDC's request to voluntarily dismiss the appeal while declining to rule on if the case has been rendered moot. The three-judge panel noted in its short decision that the moratorium has expired. It was also blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court and a Texas federal judge. However, the panel said that deciding mootness was unnecessary. "Instead, we grant the motion to dismiss the appeal 'on terms … fixed by the court,'" the Fifth Circuit said, citing the Federal...

