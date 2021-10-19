3M To Pay $99M To End Tennessee River PFAS Claims

By Dave Simpson (October 19, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- 3M Co. has agreed to pay out about $99 million to end litigation and negotiations related to claims one of its largest manufacturing plants has been discharging hazardous and solid waste containing cancer-linked chemicals, known as PFAS, into the Tennessee River in Alabama, the company announced Tuesday. The agreements will end a suit from the environmental group Tennessee Riverkeeper, as well as a state court class action from local residents, while ending negotiations with the Alabama city of Decatur and the state's Morgan County, where the plant is located, 3M said in its release. "We appreciate the importance of our relationship...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS