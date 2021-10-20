Facebook Fined £50M For 'Major Breach' During Merger Probe

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 20, 2021, 10:50 AM BST) -- Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday that it has slapped Facebook Inc. with a £50.5 million ($69.5 million) fine for deliberately breaching its enforcement orders during an investigation into the technology company's proposed $400 million acquisition of image platform Giphy Inc. The competition watchdog has said it issued the £50.5 million ($69.5 million) fine against Facebook for "consciously" violating its so-called initial enforcement orders. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The Competition and Markets Authority said it issued the fine against Facebook for "consciously" violating its so-called initial enforcement orders. The orders are handed to companies that are the focus of a CMA merger...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS