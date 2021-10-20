Apple Argues 3G Patent Not Essential In Patent Appeal

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 20, 2021, 9:33 PM BST) -- Apple Inc. urged an English appellate court on Wednesday to overturn a finding that a patent for 3G wireless devices the technology giant is accused of infringing is essential to telecommunications standards. Counsel for the tech giant urged the three-judge Court of Appeal panel to reverse the decision of the lower court on the "essentiality" of the intellectual property owned by a subsidiary of patent manager PanOptis. "To be clear, a reversal of the judge's decision on this point is sufficient to remove all of Apple's liability to Optis on this patent," said Brian Nicholson QC of 11 South Square....

