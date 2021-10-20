1st Circ. Clears Vax Mandate For Maine Health Care Workers

By Rachel Scharf (October 20, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A unanimous First Circuit panel has refused to freeze Maine's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers, finding that the mandate is constitutional even though it doesn't allow for religious exemptions. The appellate court on Tuesday upheld a Maine federal judge's decision last week not to issue a preliminary injunction blocking Maine Gov. Janet Mills' August order, which required the state's 2,000 health care workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29 or lose their jobs. The decision came just hours after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said he wouldn't consider an emergency petition challenging the rule until the First...

