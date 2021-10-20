Firm Sues For Hastings Entertainment Ch. 11 Deal Proceeds

By Rose Krebs (October 20, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Goldstein & McClintock LLLP has hit the liquidating trustee of Hastings Entertainment's bankruptcy estate and Tucker Ellis LLP with an adversary suit in Delaware seeking to protect the firm's claim to proceeds from a proposed $2 million settlement to end other litigation filed in the Chapter 11. In a five-page adversary suit filed Tuesday with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, Goldstein & McClintock asked the court to determine the validity of a lien the firm claims it has against settlement proceeds related to an adversary complaint filed in 2017 against the multimedia retailer's owner Joel Weinshanker. The firm, which represented...

