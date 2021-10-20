Chubb Can't Sidestep Settlement For Canceled Trade Show

By Daphne Zhang (October 20, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit can't avoid coverage for a health consulting company's underlying settlement over a pandemic trade show cancellation, an Illinois federal court ruled, saying neither the policy's professional services nor its contract exclusions bar coverage. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman on Tuesday rejected Federal Insurance Co.'s argument that it does not have to cover Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society in an underlying settlement with exhibitors involving HIMSS' 2020 conference cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal failed to show either the professional services or contract exclusion was triggered, and "the underlying lawsuits and settlement constitute a loss under...

