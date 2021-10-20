Commerce Dept. Aims To Rein In Sale Of Hacking Tools

By Ben Kochman (October 20, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday announced a rule that aims to stem the sale of hacking software to foreign nations such as Russia and China, citing concerns that such products could be used for surveillance or spy campaigns. The rule had been in the works in some form since at least 2013, federal officials said. But it would cover products sold in recent years such as Pegasus, a powerful piece of spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO Group that foreign governments have allegedly used to spy on human rights lawyers, journalists and political dissidents. Parties intending to "export, reexport, or transfer"...

