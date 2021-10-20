11th Circ. Upholds Atlanta's Restrictions On Adult Stores

By Brett Barrouquere (October 20, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has rejected a challenge to Atlanta's zoning ordinance for adult bookstores and video shops, saying the shop owners failed to show the regulations are overly broad. The court held Tuesday in a published opinion that the owners of an adult novelty and video store failed to show that the Atlanta City Code unconstitutionally defines "adult bookstore," "adult motion picture theater," "adult mini motion picture theater," "adult cabaret" or "adult entertainment establishment." The bookstore owners failed to show any overbreadth in the provisions is "substantial" as required by the U.S. Supreme Court, the appeals court said. "Though certain provisions...

