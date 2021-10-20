Google, Samsung Get PTAB To Ax Voice System Patent Claims

By Adam Lidgett (October 20, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a host of claims in a pair of interactive voice patents challenged by Google, Samsung and LG, finding that the claims were obvious over prior art. In a pair of Tuesday decisions, a three-judge PTAB panel said eight claims in U.S. Patent No. 9,451,084 and 10 claims in U.S. Patent No. 7,076,431 were not patentable, dealing a setback to Parus Holdings. Both patents cover an interactive voice system that retrieves information in response to voice commands from users requesting information from websites, but the PTAB said that the challenged claims were obvious over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS