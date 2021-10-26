Herrick Feinstein Expands Tax Practice With NY-Based Partner

By Adrian Cruz (October 26, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Herrick Feinstein LLP added a veteran transactional attorney with experience working on a variety of tax, real estate, and merger and acquisition matters, the firm announced Tuesday. Mark A. Limardo joined Herrick Feinstein's New York office on Monday after more than eight years with Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP. He told Law360 that he chose to join the firm because its platform would allow him to expand his existing practice, especially in the real estate area. "They give me a capability that will really open up some doors that I haven't been able to fully open yet," Limardo said. "They're bringing a...

