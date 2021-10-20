Snap Gets 2 Media Messaging Patents Wiped Out At PTAB

By Tiffany Hu (October 20, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Snap Inc. has convinced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to strike down two patents for recording video messages for being too obvious in light of earlier inventions. In a pair of decisions Tuesday, the PTAB found that Snap successfully showed that each of the challenged claims in SRK Technology LLC's patents were invalid for obviousness due to a combination of prior art. The companies have also been fighting over the same patents in California federal court, which has put the case on hold pending the challenges at the board. Importantly, the PTAB said that a skilled artisan would have known...

