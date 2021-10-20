Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Keeps COVID Death Suits Out Of Federal Court

By Bill Wichert (October 20, 2021, 11:17 AM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Wednesday in a precedential opinion that suits over COVID-19 deaths at New Jersey nursing homes must play out in state court, rejecting the nursing homes' bid to stay in federal court under the so-called federal officer removal statute and on the grounds that the claims are preempted by the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act.

In what it said appears to be the first circuit court decision on such issues, a circuit panel upheld a district court ruling remanding the cases to state court. The panel shot down the facilities' PREP Act argument and their position...

