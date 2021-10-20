Students Ask 3rd Circ. To Revive Pitt Pandemic Tuition Suit

By Matt Fair (October 20, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A group of University of Pittsburgh students have urged the Third Circuit to upend a ruling from a trial judge dismissing claims that they were entitled to tuition refunds after the school canceled in-person classes in favor of remote instruction when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The students argued in a brief on Tuesday that the trial court, in reliance on so-called financial responsibility agreements they'd inked when they enrolled, had wrongly concluded that the university had made no promises that it would provide in-person instruction. They asserted that the judge should've never used the financial responsibility agreements, which they said...

