EU Court Tosses Airline's Challenge Of Air Berlin Deals

By Matthew Perlman (October 20, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The European Union's General Court rejected challenges on Wednesday to easyJet and Lufthansa's purchases of assets from an insolvent Air Berlin, finding that enforcers did not have to consider the individual routes flown by the defunct carrier when authorizing the deals. The court dismissed a pair of actions lodged by the Polish airline Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT that challenged decisions from the European Commission approving the asset purchases, which followed Air Berlin's insolvency filing in August 2017. Enforcers approved easyJet's deal without conditions in November of that year and greenlit Lufthansa's the next month after it agreed to scale back its...

