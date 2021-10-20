Turkish Rebar Exporter Sues To Undo Anti-Subsidy Duties

By Alyssa Aquino (October 20, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Turkish rebar company took the U.S. Department of Commerce to court, crying foul over its decision to include a scrap metal supplier's subsidy in the importer's final countervailable subsidies tariff. Kaptan Demir Celik Endustrisi ve Ticaret AS said Commerce wrongly treated a shipbuilding company as a "cross-owned supplier" whose subsidies are attributable to Kaptan, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday that Kaptan only purchased an "extremely miniscule" amount of that company's scrap metal. "Given these circumstances, Kaptan stated that it did not believe that Nur qualified as a 'cross-owned input supplier,'" Kaptan said, referencing its failed attempt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS