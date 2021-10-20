EPA Settles Bee Die-Off Pesticide Suit With NRDC

By Clark Mindock (October 20, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday agreed to analyze within three years whether certain active ingredients used in pesticides might impact endangered species, after an environmental group challenged approvals for the chemicals. The agency announced the settlement with the Natural Resources Defense Council in the Federal Register, more than three years after the environmental group said that the agency's registrations for 95 pesticides using three different active ingredients known as "neonics" have contributed to the collapse of bee populations. The latest deal in the suit addresses nine remaining pesticide registrations after earlier settlements and negotiations whittled down the list. For...

