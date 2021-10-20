Pot-Focused Pelorus Equity Group Upsizes Offering To $1B

By Andrew McIntyre (October 20, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Pelorus Equity Group plans to raise an upsized $1 billion fund that will provide real estate loans to companies in the cannabis industry, the California-based firm announced Wednesday. Pelorus had earlier planned to raise $250 million for the fund, but seeing a spike in interest from institutional investors, it has now quadrupled that target to $1 billion. The firm provides commercial real estate loans to owners of cannabis-related property as well as to businesses. Pelorus did not name fund investors in its announcement. "Pelorus intends to use the net proceeds from the increased offering to continue to be the best-in-class non-bank...

