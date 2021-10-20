Atrium Wins Quick Verdict In Chicago In 1st Hernia Mesh Trial

By Emily Field (October 20, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal jury has returned a verdict in favor of Atrium Medical Corp. in the first trial over its hernia mesh products in a suit brought by a man seeking $12 million in damages over an allegedly contaminated mesh product. The trial started on Oct. 12, and the jury came back on Tuesday with the verdict after 20 minutes of deliberation, according to a source familiar with the trial. Randy Africano had hernia repair surgery in December 2013 and was implanted with a ProLite mesh made by Atrium, which he claimed was contaminated at an Atrium manufacturing site, court filings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS