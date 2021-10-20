MGM Casino Guest Wants $3M For Alleged Bedbug Infestation

By Melissa Angell (October 20, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee woman who stayed at the Goldstrike Casino and Hotel in Mississippi is seeking $3 million from the hotelier after she suffered from bedbug bites there on two separate occasions, according to a Monday lawsuit filed in Mississippi federal court. Named plaintiff Gloria Washington says that MGM Resorts Mississippi, which does business as Goldstrike Casino, failed to take action about its purported pest problem even though she brought both incidences of bedbug infestations to the front desk's attention. "By failing to warn its guests of the presence of bedbugs in the hotel rooms and in failing to clean and/or exterminate...

