Illinois Judge Pauses Little Caesars BIPA Suit

By Celeste Bott (October 20, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday stayed a suit by two former employees alleging Little Caesars violated the state's landmark biometric privacy law while issues that could affect their claims make their way through the state's appellate courts. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. said pressing pause now, ahead of class certification briefing, would "simplify and streamline" further proceedings as the parties wait for those courts to weigh in on still-developing areas of case law under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, a statute requiring entities to get informed consent and make certain disclosures before the collection, use and storage...

