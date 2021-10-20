Greensill Creditors Call Ch. 11 Plan Releases Too Broad

By Vince Sullivan (October 20, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Greensill Capital's official committee of unsecured creditors objected late Tuesday to the supply chain financing firm's Chapter 11 plan, saying releases of nondebtor affiliates go too far without providing any compensation to creditors. The committee said it supports the plan as a whole but called proposed releases of Greensill's United Kingdom affiliates too broad because the bankruptcy estate would give up potentially valuable causes of action without being given any material consideration. Greensill's proposed plan features elements of a global settlement with the U.K. entities — Greensill Capital U.K. and Greensill Capital Management — and the insolvency administrators overseeing the overseas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS