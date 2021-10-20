UK Gov't Gets OK For Conditional Deal Before Vodafone Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (October 20, 2021, 7:21 PM BST) -- The U.K. government won tentative permission Wednesday to draw up a £184 million ($254.4 million) contract with Japan's Fujitsu over the running of a secure communications channel ahead of a trial with Vodafone over the bidding process. High Court Judge Timothy Kerr said that the Foreign Office and the government's cultural outreach program could enter into a "conditional contract" with Fujitsu Services Ltd. before a preliminary trial kicks off in January, instead of lifting a stay on the agreement altogether. Judge Kerr said this modification may not be accepted by Fujitsu but could help the company begin to address potential supply...

