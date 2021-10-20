State Actions Put Federal Contractors In COVID Vaccine Bind

By Karla Grossenbacher (October 20, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden issued executive orders on Sept. 9, that put into place requirements for federal contractors to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees and for private employers with more than 100 employees to require that their employees either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. While many welcomed the president's action plan as a concrete step toward ending the pandemic that has gripped the country and the world for the past year and a half, others did not. And some state government executives and legislatures mobilized into action to counteract what they characterized as federal overreach. Decrying Biden's executive orders...

