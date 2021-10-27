Plane Leasing Company Sues Vietnamese Airline For $33.6M

By Silvia Martelli (October 27, 2021, 6:17 PM BST) -- An aircraft leasing company has sued a Vietnamese budget carrier for $33.6 million in outstanding rent for six Airbus planes, which has piled up since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Four subsidiaries of London-listed Avation PLC said Vietjet Aviation, a budget airline in Vietnam, owes them 16 months of rent for six Airbus planes used for international flights, according to an Oct. 1 claim in the High Court, which has now been made public. Vietjet has not paid rent since May 2020, the subsidiaries told the High Court. This breached the lease agreement, which established payments had to be made monthly....

