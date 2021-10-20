Biden Administration Pauses Mineral Leasing In NE Minn.

By Joyce Hanson (October 20, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Wednesday it will hold off on any new mineral leasing in Northeast Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and surrounding watershed while the federal government studies potential mining impacts and gathers science and public input. The U.S. Departments of the Interior and Agriculture said they are taking action to complete their study of the Boundary Waters Area, "a unique natural wonder and one of the jewels of the National Wilderness Preservation System," in response to concerns about the impact of mining on the watershed, fish and wildlife, local recreation economy, and tribal trust and treaty rights....

