FCC Hears Rapid 3G Sunset Bad For Those In Rural Areas

By Nadia Dreid (October 20, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile will be sunsetting their 3G networks next year, but the Federal Communications Commission heard this week that people living in rural areas are already starting to be affected by those shutdowns. The Rural Wireless Association conducted a survey of its members to see how their 3G coverage has been since major mobile carriers have started winding down their older-generation networks, and they've seen a decline in service, the group told the FCC Monday in an ex parte filing. As such, the group said it's throwing its weight behind a petition filed by the Alarm Industry Communications Committee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS