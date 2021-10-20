Florida Man Awarded $15M Over Exploding E-Cig Battery

By Nathan Hale (October 20, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A South Florida jury has awarded more than $15 million in damages to a man who suffered burns when a spare electronic cigarette battery exploded in his pocket. After a one-day trial on damages, jurors found Tuesday that Broward County resident Manuel Ortega suffered $5 million in past damages for pain and suffering and will suffer another $10 million in future damages. They also determined that he should recover about $21,000 in medical expenses related to the 2016 incident. Broward County Circuit Judge David A. Haimes held the damages trial after he granted Ortega summary judgment at the end of September...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS