Brokerage Founder Sued Again Over Actor's $690M Scheme

By Lauraann Wood (October 20, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A founder of a Chicago investment brokerage has been hit with more fiduciary duty and negligence claims in Illinois for allegedly failing to investigate an actor's "obvious" $690 million Ponzi scheme before convincing an investor to support it. Investor Michael Gould's lawsuit claims Tyler Crookston, an investment broker and former controlling member of JJMT Capital LLC, failed to fulfill his "well defined" duty to thoroughly investigate Los Angeles actor Zachary Horwitz's scheme involving international media distribution rights before suggesting the project as an investment opportunity. Crookston failed to perform any independent due diligence before promoting Horwitz's scheme to Gould and other...

