Navy Engineer, Wife Indicted In Alleged Sale Of Nuclear Data

By Craig Clough (October 20, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been indicted on federal charges of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign nation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and Diana Toebbe, 45, who were arrested earlier this month, were each charged Tuesday with one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and two counts of communication of restricted data. According to prosecutors, the couple sold nuclear secrets to an undercover FBI agent they believed represented an unnamed foreign nation. Jonathan Toebbe works for the Department of the Navy as...

