Ga. Judges Won't Revive City's Energy Purchase Suit

By Brett Barrouquere (October 21, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals let stand a jury verdict clearing the city of Sandersville from allegations it improperly stopped paying for electricity under a $41 million contract with the city of College Park. The appeals court determined a trial judge correctly let jurors decide questions about whether Sandersville had actually approved the agreement in the first place, rejecting argument from College Park that those were legal issues that should have been decided by the judge. "In this case, the issue of whether College Park and Sandersville formed a contract that satisfied the requirements of Sandersville's charter was squarely before the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS