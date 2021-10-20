Pa. Justices Mull Damages Retrial In $6.3M Med Mal Case

By Matt Fair (October 20, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to weigh whether a Lehigh Valley cardiologist and his employer deserve a new trial after being hit with a $6.3 million jury verdict for a missed diagnosis in the run-up to a patient's fatal heart attack. The justices said on Tuesday they would consider whether Dr. Sobhan Kodali and St. Luke's University Health Network's failure to ask for an itemized verdict sheet barred them from contesting what they argued were excessive damages for pain and suffering awarded under the state's so-called Survival Act. But the high court did not comment on the case in taking...

