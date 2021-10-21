More Prop 65 Regulation Of PFAS Means More Risks For Cos.

By Brett Winters, Graham Ansell and Will Wagner (October 21, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment recently announced its intention to expand the regulation of the class of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances under Proposition 65. PFAS are a broad class of human-made fluorinated chemicals. In late September, OEHHA announced that perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, or PFOS, including its salts and transformation and/or degradation precursors, will be considered for possible listing as a carcinogen by the Carcinogen Identification Committee, or CIC.[1] Shortly thereafter, OEHHA announced the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee, or DARTIC, will meet to consider perfluorononanoic acid, or PFNA, and perfluorodecanoic acid, or PFDA, for possible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS