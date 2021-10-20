Maui Challenges $1M Atty Fees In Water Pollution Suit

By Clark Mindock (October 20, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A nearly $1 million bill for attorney fees in a suit over whether a Hawaii wastewater treatment plant needs a Clean Water Act permit is much too high, Maui County has said in a bid to have those fees reduced. The county said Tuesday that the Hawai'i Wildlife Fund, the Sierra Club and others had submitted logs for work done that were clearly unreasonable, and said the judge overseeing the case should reduce the request. Among the charges highlighted by the county was nearly $400,000 of work that was mostly billed for emails, calls and other communications. In addition, the county...

