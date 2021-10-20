'Mix-And-Match' COVID-19 Boosters Win FDA Clearance

By Hailey Konnath (October 20, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of "mix-and-match" COVID-19 vaccine boosters, meaning eligible individuals can get a booster shot of a vaccine that's different from the vaccine they initially received. The agency also amended the emergency use authorizations to give the go-ahead to boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Specifically, a booster dose of Moderna is cleared for individuals who are 65 and older, as well as 18- to 64-year-olds that are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 or who are frequently exposed to the virus at work, at least six months...

