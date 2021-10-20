Pot Lender Tried To 'Steal' Ownership Stake, Borrower Says

By Sarah Jarvis (October 20, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A trio of companies behind a California cannabis enterprise filed suit against Pelorus Management Group LLC on Wednesday for allegedly trying to "steal" a 25% ownership interest, calling the company's real estate investment trust an "unethical loan shark." The three companies that filed suit — Humboldt Health Care LLC, Emerald Family LLC and Emerald Family Farms LLC — asked the court for an order confirming that they haven't granted Pelorus Management any equity interest in the companies, and that Pelorus Management has no right to a preferred equity interest. The lawsuit comes the same day that related entity Pelorus Equity Group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS